Seaway embrace "a happy fun drug trip" for their new 'Still Blue' video

The band's new album is coming.

Published: 11:04 pm, September 30, 2020

Seaway have released a new video for 'Still Blue'.

It's a cut from their new album, 'Big Vibe'. Due on 16th October via Pure Noise Records, the record's also recently been preceded by the title-track plus fun new single, 'Wild Things'.

“’Still Blue’ has been a favourite of mine from the record since we started it. It evolved a lot in the studio but each time got better and better,” says vocalist Ryan Locke. “It’s about investing yourself into something so heavily and not always seeing that energy returned or reciprocated. That feeling can obviously come in many forms.”

He continues: “We let our close friend and long time collaborator Miguel and DP Christoph Benfey really run with the visuals on this one. The concept is a happy fun drug trip and the different paths it can take but the guys really put their own spin on it with camera and editing technique. Have a safe trip!”

