Seaway have shared their fun new indie-pop single, 'Wild Things'

Listen

Their new album's coming next month.

Published: 1:17 pm, September 11, 2020

Seaway have shared their fun new single, 'Wild Things'.

It's a cut from their new album, 'Big Vibe'. Due on 16th October via Pure Noise Records, the record's also recently been preceded by the title-track.

"Going into writing Wild Things we knew that this song would lean more heavily on the indie-pop influences," says Ryan Locke. "It came together a bit later in the process, I think with a song like this it had to breathe a bit so we could figure out where it was going to go."

“We can’t wait to introduce the new era of Seaway," the band add of the album. "'Big Vibe' is the record we have been working towards our entire careers. For this record we threw away usual conventions of the scene and genre and just made the record we always wanted to make. As usual for Seaway, it is a dynamic collection of sound and inspiration that bleeds through from track to track. Big Vibe is a feeling that doesn’t let up throughout the entire record, and we hope you feel it in your entire body.”

They continue: “As the title track of our new record, we believe ‘Big Vibe’ is the most encompassing track on the album, as well as most representative of where Seaway is at this point in our career. Inspired by 80’s Power Pop, lyrically this song continues what Seaway has been known for, while musically pushing us to new dimensions. It’s got a windows down, volume up feel that is omnipresent throughout the whole record.”

Check out the song below.