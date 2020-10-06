Watch

Check out lead single 'Moon'.

Published: 10:25 pm, October 06, 2020 Photos: Dylan Caderao.

Seahaven have signed to Pure Noise for their new album, 'Halo of Hurt'.

Due for release on 20th November, their first record in six years was self-produced in Nebraska just before lockdown hit, and is preceded by a video for lead single 'Moon'.

“In Halo of Hurt, there’s some underlying anxiety from coming up short after 2014,” lead vocalist Kyle Soto says. “I wanted to bring it back to the beginning of the band - a revived version of our younger selves in my garage in 2009. No timelines, no pressure. No need to fit a certain mold.”

The tracklisting reads:



Void

Moon

Dandelion

I Don’t Belong Here

Lose

Harbor

Living Hell

Bait

Eraser