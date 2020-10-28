Listen

They're from their upcoming album, 'Halo of Hurt'.

Published: 10:10 pm, October 28, 2020

Seahaven have released two new songs, 'Bait' and 'Harbor'.

The tracks arrive after the news that they've signed to Pure Noise for their new album, 'Halo of Hurt'. Due for release on 20th November, their first record in six years was self-produced in Nebraska just before lockdown hit, and has already been preceded by lead single 'Moon'.

On the new singles, lead vocalist Kyle Soto shares: “’Bait’ was one of the first ideas I had floating around since we had taken a break back in 2016. I held onto it for a while as a ‘what if.’ Once we all got back in a room again we sort of took it as the first step into what would shape the sound of the new project.

“‘Harbor’ stemmed from just an urge to get in the room and make a lot of noise. Of course with us, the sparse, drawn out verse inherently follows. However I still get a lot of raw energy throughout this one. Also lyrically very conversational, I feel helps paint the picture of the themes and relationships present throughout the record.”

Check out 'Bait' and 'Harbor' below.