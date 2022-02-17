Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Seahaven have released two newly re-imagined songs from their latest full-length

Both are cuts from the band's album 'Halo Of Hurt'.
Published: 3:00 pm, February 17, 2022
Seahaven have released two newly re-imagined songs from their latest full-length

Seahaven have released two newly re-imagined songs from their latest full-length.

'I Don't Belong Here - Reprise' and 'Harbor - Reprise' are both taken from 'Halo of Hurt', out now via Pure Noise Records.

"Here are some reimagined versions of a couple songs from Halo of Hurt," the band explains. "The album is pretty loud and vibrant so we thought we’d try our hand at taming a couple of them and this is the result. We feel these versions capture the underbelly of the emotions evoked on the album, a layer beneath the surface."

Check out the two tracks below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cassyette is celebrating the start of her UK tour with new single 'Mayhem'
Turnstile have dropped a new video for 'Underwater Boi'
HEALTH have announced their new album, featuring collabs with Poppy, Lamb Of God, HO99O9 and more
Waxflower have released their brand new single, 'Ring'
Slam Dunk Records newcomers The Tyne have dropped their debut single, 'Jessica'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing