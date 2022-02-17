Listen

Both are cuts from the band's album 'Halo Of Hurt'.

Seahaven have released two newly re-imagined songs from their latest full-length.

'I Don't Belong Here - Reprise' and 'Harbor - Reprise' are both taken from 'Halo of Hurt', out now via Pure Noise Records.

"Here are some reimagined versions of a couple songs from Halo of Hurt," the band explains. "The album is pretty loud and vibrant so we thought we’d try our hand at taming a couple of them and this is the result. We feel these versions capture the underbelly of the emotions evoked on the album, a layer beneath the surface."

Check out the two tracks below.