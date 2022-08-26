Listen

Catch Scene Queen at Reading & Leeds this weekend.

Published: 11:50 am, August 26, 2022

Scene Queen and Set It Off have collaborated on new single 'Barbie & Ken'.

Out now via Hopeless Records, the track arrives ahead of Scene Queen's appearance at Reading & Leeds this weekend, plus her upcoming US headline tour, which kicks off at The Roxy, Los Angeles on 1st September.

Scene Queen says of the new track: "This song is the perfect combination of the crazy chaotic hyper feminine “Bimbocore” sound my music has combined with the high energy and theatrical sound of cinematics era Set It Off. I was so excited to get in a session with Cody in general but the collab that it morphed into was honestly more fun than I could’ve even hoped for."

Set It Off’s Cody Carson adds: "We knew as the song was coming together that this was something fun and truly special. I even got to tap into a little bit of the neurosis I let out on our previous album Cinematics. So I feel like Set It Off fans will really appreciate that."

