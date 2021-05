Listen

The Bristol band have an EP coming next month.

Published: 2:51 pm, May 26, 2021

Bristol-based hardcore newcomers Scalping have shared another cut from their upcoming EP.

Their ‘Flood’ EP – the band's first body of work – will arrive on 18th June via Houndstooth, and has already been preceded by intense lead single ‘Monolithium’. Now we have 'Empty Cascade', too.

The full tracklisting reads:



Monolithium

The Perimeter

Cloudburst

Empty Cascade



Check out ‘Empty Cascade’ below, and catch the band on tour this September.