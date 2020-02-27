Savages' Jehnny Beth has confirmed a London show to debut new material

On the road

Savages' Jehnny Beth has announced an intimate debut solo show.

She'll perform at Peckham Audio in London on 7th March, ahead of further sets at BBC 6 Music Festival in Camden (8th March) and All Points East (29th May).

The night will mark the first chance for fans to hear music from her upcoming album. 'To Love Is To Live' - which features a number of collabs, with the likes of producers Flood and Atticus Ross, longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile, the xx’s Romy Madley Croft, actor Cillian Murphy, and IDLES’ Joe Talbot - is due on 8th May via Caroline Records.

