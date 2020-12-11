Watch

"At the end of our story, everyone dies."

Published: 3:56 pm, December 11, 2020

Salem have released a new video for 'Throat'.

The track is from Will Gould (Creeper) and Matt Reynolds' (Howard’s Alias, Skylar, Drawings) self-titled debut EP, released back in October via Roadrunner.

Will explains: "Being that ‘Throat’ is a song about obsession, we thought it would be a cool idea to base the video for the song loosely around Stephen King’s book ‘Misery’.

"We once again brought in Olli Appleyard of Static Dress to make the film, but we changed a few details in the story to better fit SALEM. The key two being that it now takes place in a boudoir with padded walls, and that at the end of our story, everyone dies."

