Salem have announced their second EP with lead single 'DRACULADS'

Watch

The full release will arrive next month.

Published: 2:17 pm, April 12, 2021

Salem have released a new video for 'DRACULADS'.

The track is from Will Gould (Creeper) and Matt Reynolds' (Howard’s Alias, Skylar, Drawings) upcoming EP, 'Salem II', set for release on 7th May via Roadrunner.

"’DRACULADS’ is the sound of two lovers kissing in a bar fight," says Will. "It is an over the top love song literally about falling in love with a vampire."The video is a period piece and tells the story of two punk rock kids dating in England, in 1985. It was filmed in one single day and shot at many historic musical landmarks in Manchester."For the two indoor scenes I built sets in my apartment, at one point transforming my own bedroom into the home of one of our characters. It is chaotic and romantic, destructive and dramatic just as the song it was shot for."Check it out below.