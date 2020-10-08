Will Gould's Salem have announced two new Halloween live shows

On tour

They've two gigs coming up.

Salem have announced a couple of live shows.

The new project - from Will Gould (Creeper) and Matt Reynolds (Howard’s Alias, Skylar, Drawings) - is gearing up to release a new self-titled debut EP, due 23rd October via Roadrunner. They've also recently shared their first single, 'Destroy Me'.

They'll play two socially-distanced shows in London's New Cross Inn on 30th October, and Southampton's 1865 the following day, Halloween.

“It was a labour of love for us,” Will says of the EP. “We’re releasing when a lot of kids are stuck inside, or if they’re not, their life isn’t quite the same. It’s a way to soundtrack this very difficult time. The power of punk rock is that it helps you forget about the monotony of every day. And life has never been as monotonous as it is now.”