Salem have announced their debut UK tour.
The dates will follow the release of Will Gould (Creeper) and Matt Reynolds' (Howard’s Alias, Skylar, Drawings) upcoming EP, 'Salem II', set for release on 7th May via Roadrunner.
Gould comments: "We are so excited to announce that our passion project SALEM will be touring for the first time. Born in lockdown it feels surreal to be finally taking the band out into the real world for the first time, but never more appropriate. After a year of watching our music scene take hit after hit from COVID-19, reinforced by a real lack of support from our government, we have made a conscious effort to be playing a long intimate tour in independent venues. We owe so much to venues like these and are desperate to do our part.
"I haven’t performed in venues these sizes in a very long time and I’m so excited for sweaty stage dives and punk rock singalongs. This tour is going to be absolute carnage in the best possible way."
The dates read:
OCTOBER
10 Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms
12 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (downstairs)
13 Birmingham, Asylum 2
14 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
15 Oxford, The Bullingdon
16 Swindon, The Vic
17 Frome, Cheese and Grain
18 Bristol, Exchange
19 Norwich, Waterfront (upstairs)
21 Leeds, The Key Club
22 Huddersfield, The Parish
24 Newcastle, Think Tank? Underground
25 Glasgow, Stereo
26 Sheffield, Sidney and Matilda
27 Manchester, The Deaf Institute
28 Guildford, Boileroom
29 Tunbridge Wells, Forum
30 London, The Dome
31 Southampton, The Joiners