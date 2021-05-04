On the road

They're hitting the road in October.

Published: 10:20 pm, May 04, 2021

Salem have announced their debut UK tour.

The dates will follow the release of Will Gould (Creeper) and Matt Reynolds' (Howard’s Alias, Skylar, Drawings) upcoming EP, 'Salem II', set for release on 7th May via Roadrunner.

Gould comments: "We are so excited to announce that our passion project SALEM will be touring for the first time. Born in lockdown it feels surreal to be finally taking the band out into the real world for the first time, but never more appropriate. After a year of watching our music scene take hit after hit from COVID-19, reinforced by a real lack of support from our government, we have made a conscious effort to be playing a long intimate tour in independent venues. We owe so much to venues like these and are desperate to do our part.



"I haven’t performed in venues these sizes in a very long time and I’m so excited for sweaty stage dives and punk rock singalongs. This tour is going to be absolute carnage in the best possible way."

The dates read:

OCTOBER

10 Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

12 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (downstairs)

13 Birmingham, Asylum 2

14 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

15 Oxford, The Bullingdon

16 Swindon, The Vic

17 Frome, Cheese and Grain

18 Bristol, Exchange

19 Norwich, Waterfront (upstairs)

21 Leeds, The Key Club

22 Huddersfield, The Parish

24 Newcastle, Think Tank? Underground

25 Glasgow, Stereo

26 Sheffield, Sidney and Matilda

27 Manchester, The Deaf Institute

28 Guildford, Boileroom

29 Tunbridge Wells, Forum

30 London, The Dome

31 Southampton, The Joiners