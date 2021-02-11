Watch

Their debut EP is coming next month.

Published: 1:46 pm, February 11, 2021

Sadness & Complete Disappointment have shared their dark new single, 'Survivor’s Guilt'.

It's a cut from the Midlands trio’s debut EP ‘Fun’, due for release on 5th March, alongside 'Monotony', 'Oh, Rapture!' and 'Status'.

Lead vocalist and drummer Esme says of the song: "It’s more about the desperation to not be alone, regardless of the cost to your happiness because, no matter what they tell you, no one wants to be alone. By choosing to pursue anyone, in actual fact you only have yourself to blame when you inevitably get hurt because in the end no one will ever love you in the way you need to be loved. My ex-girlfriend walked me to her house in Brixton once and told me that I couldn’t come in. “This is my house and you’ll never see inside,” she said and she laughed. But I did see inside and I saw so deep inside her head and her mind and inside there was NOTHING. She wanted to fuck to EDM."

Check out 'Survivor’s Guilt' below.