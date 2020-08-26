Subscribe to Upset
Sadie Dupuis has dropped a brand new SAD13 track, 'Hysterical'

It has a fun new video, too.
Published: 3:03 pm, August 26, 2020
Sadie Dupuis has dropped a brand new SAD13 track, 'Hysterical'.

It's a cut from her upcoming second album ‘Haunted Painting’, set for release on 25th September, and takes aim at "unfunny comedians [who] love to argue that ‘PC culture’ destroys comedy," she explains.

There's a music video too, which sees Sadie team up with Kate Banford (co-founder of Philly's Good Good Comedy) and Jamie Loftus (Robot Chicken, The Bechdel Cast), who wrote and directed, plus Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras, Search Party, High Maintenance) and Demi Adejuyigbe (The Good Place, Punch Up The Jam).

Check it out below.

