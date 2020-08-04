Sadie Dupuis has released a new video for 'Oops...!', featuring a 1950s prom queen vampire

Watch

Published: 10:28 pm, August 04, 2020

Sadie Dupuis has released a new video for 'Oops...!'.

It's the latest cut from her upcoming Sad13 album, 'Haunted Painting', due on 25th September

“We recorded 'Oops...!' at New Monkey, which was Elliott Smith’s studio," she explains. "This one has a magic drum sound - thanks entirely to engineer Sarah Tudzin (of Illuminati Hotties notoriety), and Zoë Brecher's impeccable playing.

"Just before writing it, on tour with CHVRCHES, a venue employee became physically and verbally violent with one of my Speedy Ortiz bandmates. He directed his fake apology at me instead of the person he harmed, presumably because I am smaller and present feminine. My vengeance complex kicked in and I got a scary adrenaline high making sure this unsafe person was removed from the show.

"While I'm glad I have protective instincts, I wrote the song to process ways in which I've used people's assumptions about me and my body to wield my own version of toxic masculinity. Kimber-Lee Alston, who directed remotely via Zoom, turned this story and song into an allegory about a 1950s prom queen vampire who lures in her bad boy victims with delicious, blood-filled treats."

Give it a watch below.