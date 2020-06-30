Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Sadie Dupuis has announced her second Sad13 album, 'Haunted Painting'

It's due in September.
Published: 10:05 pm, June 30, 2020 Photos: Natalie Piserchio.
Sadie Dupuis has announced her second Sad13 album, 'Haunted Painting'

Sadie Dupuis has announced her second Sad13 album, 'Haunted Painting'.

Due on 25th September, the record features artwork by Sadie’s mother, Diane Dupuis, and comes preceded by new single 'Ghost (Of A Good Time)'.

“I worked on Haunted Painting throughout 2019," says Sadie, "writing, arranging and recording from home, then finishing the songs in studios around the country in between Speedy's fly-in dates,” says Dupuis. “It's maximalist, and more true to me and my tastes than any record I've done.” P

The full tracklisting reads:

Into the Catacombs
WTD?
Hysterical
Ghost (of a Good Time)
Oops…!
Good Grief
Ruby Wand
With Baby
The Crow
Take Care
Market Hotel

Sadie Dupuis has announced her second Sad13 album, 'Haunted Painting'
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Hassle Records are celebrating 15 years with a new series of reissues
Reminders have dropped their new tune, 'Seaside Scampi'
Diet Cig have planned their first ticketed livestream show
Code Orange are going to perform a livestream event at the end of July
Mike Shinoda has made a collaborative album via Twitch
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing