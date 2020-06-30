Coming soon

Published: 10:05 pm, June 30, 2020 Photos: Natalie Piserchio.

Sadie Dupuis has announced her second Sad13 album, 'Haunted Painting'.

Due on 25th September, the record features artwork by Sadie’s mother, Diane Dupuis, and comes preceded by new single 'Ghost (Of A Good Time)'.

“I worked on Haunted Painting throughout 2019," says Sadie, "writing, arranging and recording from home, then finishing the songs in studios around the country in between Speedy's fly-in dates,” says Dupuis. “It's maximalist, and more true to me and my tastes than any record I've done.” P

The full tracklisting reads:



Into the Catacombs

WTD?

Hysterical

Ghost (of a Good Time)

Oops…!

Good Grief

Ruby Wand

With Baby

The Crow

Take Care

Market Hotel