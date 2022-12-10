Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Slipknot, L.S. Dunes, Magnolia Park and more.
Order a copy
December 2022 / January 2023
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Ryan Oakes enlists Magnolia Park for new single 'WHITE FLAG' - listen

"I believe this song is incredibly unique and that nothings really been made like it yet."
Published: 8:17 am, December 10, 2022
Ryan Oakes enlists Magnolia Park for new single 'WHITE FLAG' - listen

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes has joined forces with Epitaph Records standouts Magnolia Park for a brand new track, 'WHITE FLAG'.

"I believe this song is incredibly unique and that nothings really been made like it yet," says Oakes. "I tapped Magnolia Park to jump on the second verse and get out of their comfort zone a bit with the rapping and they absolutely nailed it."

"Ryan asked us to hop on this track with him and we loved the sound," adds Magnolia Park. "We loved working with him on it and can't wait to see what he has coming next."

Earlier this year, Position Music announced their signing of Oakes to an exclusive worldwide record and publishing deal. Oakes joins a roster that includes Kid Bloom, Blackway, Layto, Welshly Arms, Dead Posey, and 2WEI, among others.

Oakes plans to continue drop singles as he builds up to his first full-length album, which is set to be released in May 2023. "I'm really excited to be working with Position Music on this album," says Oakes. "I think it's going to be something really special and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Crosses (†††) have released a video for their new song 'Holier'
Joey Valence and Brae have released a new track, 'Club Sandwich'
Limp Bizkit have announced that they will be returning to the UK and Europe in spring 2023
You Me At Six have shared the latest single from their new album 'Truth Decay', 'heartLESS'
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced a co-headline tour
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing