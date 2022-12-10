Ryan Oakes enlists Magnolia Park for new single 'WHITE FLAG' - listen

Watch

"I believe this song is incredibly unique and that nothings really been made like it yet."

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes has joined forces with Epitaph Records standouts Magnolia Park for a brand new track, 'WHITE FLAG'.

"I believe this song is incredibly unique and that nothings really been made like it yet," says Oakes. "I tapped Magnolia Park to jump on the second verse and get out of their comfort zone a bit with the rapping and they absolutely nailed it."

"Ryan asked us to hop on this track with him and we loved the sound," adds Magnolia Park. "We loved working with him on it and can't wait to see what he has coming next."

Earlier this year, Position Music announced their signing of Oakes to an exclusive worldwide record and publishing deal. Oakes joins a roster that includes Kid Bloom, Blackway, Layto, Welshly Arms, Dead Posey, and 2WEI, among others.

Oakes plans to continue drop singles as he builds up to his first full-length album, which is set to be released in May 2023. "I'm really excited to be working with Position Music on this album," says Oakes. "I think it's going to be something really special and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."