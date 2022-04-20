Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon?

Run The Jewels are at work on their next album

Killer Mike and El-P have been in the studio working on 'RTJ5'
Published: 4:20 pm, April 20, 2022
Run The Jewels are at work on their next album

Killer Mike has confirmed that Run The Jewels are at work on their next album.

“I say this with a smile and a wink – me and El-P were in the studio together,” Killer Mike told Consequence. “We may have messed around and started Run The Jewels 5. So we’ll see what happens.”

“I would say look for Run The Jewels to pop up on some guest appearances. I’ve done some solo guest appearances as well. So just look for more music to be coming out period.”

Run The Jewels’ last album ‘RTJ4’ arrived back in 2020. They’re set to hit the UK later this year for Reading & Leeds, as well as a sold out headline date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton this June.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared a new track 'Kepler-22b’
Static Dress have shared a new album teaser track, 'Fleahouse'
nothing,nowhere. has dropped his new single, 'Memory Fracture'
Employed To Serve are touring the UK next month
JOHN have announced a new batch of live shows
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing