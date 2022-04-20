Coming soon?

Killer Mike and El-P have been in the studio working on 'RTJ5'

Killer Mike has confirmed that Run The Jewels are at work on their next album.

“I say this with a smile and a wink – me and El-P were in the studio together,” Killer Mike told Consequence. “We may have messed around and started Run The Jewels 5. So we’ll see what happens.”

“I would say look for Run The Jewels to pop up on some guest appearances. I’ve done some solo guest appearances as well. So just look for more music to be coming out period.”

Run The Jewels’ last album ‘RTJ4’ arrived back in 2020. They’re set to hit the UK later this year for Reading & Leeds, as well as a sold out headline date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton this June.