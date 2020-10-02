Run The Jewels have announced some special guests for their upcoming televised gig

News

They're encouraging fans to vote.

Published: 4:36 pm, October 02, 2020

Run The Jewels have announced loads of special guests for their upcoming televised gig.

Taking place on Saturday, 17th October at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, Holy Calamavote aims to get viewers involved in the upcoming American election.

Musical contributions will come from Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, and Josh Homme (with more to be announced soon), as well as comedian Eric Andre, who will be acting as the event's official Master of Ceremonies.

The show will also be made available on Adult Swim's YouTube channel immediately afterward, where fans will have the opportunity to donate to the ACLU.

Head here for more information.