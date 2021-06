On tour

They've four UK dates booked in for June.

Published: 10:03 am, June 01, 2021

Run The Jewels have announced a new headline tour.

The duo - who released their latest album, 'RTJ4', last year - will visit for a run of four dates next summer, followed by a set at Primavera Sound.

The details are:



JUNE

02 O2 Brixton Academy, London

05 Barrowlands, Glasgow

06 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

07 O2 Academy, Birmingham

10 Primavera Sound, Barcelona



Tickets go on sale 9am on Friday, 4th June.