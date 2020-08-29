Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Run The Jewels have shared a video for 'Out of Sight (feat. 2 Chainz)'

Published: 12:37 pm, August 29, 2020
Run The Jewels have shared a video for 'Out of Sight (feat. 2 Chainz).

Directed by Ninian Doff (Miike Snow, Chemical Brothers, Migos), the video stars El-P, Killer Mike and 2 Chainz, alongside the cast of new British film, Get Duked!

The blurb explains: "The comic caper finds the Get Duked! stars attempting a heist of the sculpted hands that adorn the Run The Jewels 4 album cover whilst haunted by ghostly, psychedelic apparitions of El, Mike, and 2 Chainz."

Give it a watch below; the duo's new album 'Run The Jewels 4' is out now.

