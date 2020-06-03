Listen

"Fuck it, why wait?"

Published: 5:19 pm, June 03, 2020

Run The Jewels have released their new album 'RTJ4' two-days early.

Out today, Wednesday 3rd June, the record - which features collaborations with and contributions from Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Josh Homme, DJ Premier and more - was expected to land on Friday.

The duo explain: "Fuck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullshit so here's something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.

With sincere love and gratitude,

Jaime and Mike."

Give it a listen below.