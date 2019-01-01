Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
Run The Jewels have released a lyric video for their Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha collab, 'JU$T'

Published: 10:02 pm, July 28, 2020
Run The Jewels have released a lyric video for 'JU$T (Feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)'.

It's a cut from the recent Upset cover stars' latest album 'RTJ4', which came out just a few weeks ago.

The stop motion visual was created by Winston Hacking (Flying Lotus, Andy Shauf, Washed Out), who says: “I worked closely with Run The Jewels to create a satirical time-capsule of 2020 thus far, capturing the sentiment of their song using collage animation.

"We combined cut up images from contemporary and historical events into a psychedelic protest vignette, a visual f*ck you to systemic racism."

Check out the new clip below.

