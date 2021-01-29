Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Architects, You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Royal Blood have released a video for the title-track from their new album

Check out 'Typhoons' now.
Published: 2:42 pm, January 29, 2021
Royal Blood have released a video for the title-track from their new album

Royal Blood have released a video for the title-track from their new album.

The full-length is called 'Typhoons', and is set for release on 30th April via Warner Records.

Vocalist Mike Kerr explains of the record: "We sort of stumbled on this sound, and it was immediately fun to play. That’s what sparked the creativity on the new album, the chasing of that feeling. It’s weird, though - if you think back to "Figure it Out", it kind of contains the embryo of this album. We realised that we didn’t have to completely destroy what we’d created so far; we just had to shift it, change it. On paper, it’s a small reinvention. But when you hear it, it sounds so fresh."

The follow-up to 2017's 'How Did We Get So Dark', it was mostly self-produced apart from 'Boilermaker' (produced by Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme' and 'Who Needs Friends' (produced by Paul Epworth, who also lends a hand on 'Trouble's Coming').

Check out the video below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new video and single, 'O.N.E.'
The OBGMs have released a new tape feat. remixes from Oxymorrons, Femdot., and Clairmont The Second
Tigercub are back with their seductive new single 'Beauty'
Weezer: "I'm very anxious right now about what it means to be human"
Yonaka are back with their new single, 'Seize The Power'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing