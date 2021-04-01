Royal Blood have shared a video for their latest single, 'Limbo'

Watch

It's from their upcoming album 'Typhoons'.

Published: 3:34 pm, April 01, 2021

Royal Blood have shared a brand new video.

‘Limbo’ is taken from the band’s third album ‘Typhoons’, which is set for release on 30th April via Warner, and recently saw them grace the cover of Upset.

Talking about the song, the duo explain: "It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can’t wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us."

Check out ‘Limbo’ below.