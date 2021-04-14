Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Royal Blood have shared a video for their latest single, 'Boilermaker'

The clip was directed by Liam Lynch.
Published: 3:12 pm, April 14, 2021
Royal Blood have shared a brand new video.

‘Boilermaker’ - produced by Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme - is taken from the band’s third album ‘Typhoons’, which is set for release on 30th April via Warner, and recently saw them grace the cover of Upset.

Talking about the song, Mike Kerr explains: “I had ‘Boilermaker’ up my sleeve and it felt like a very natural decision to go and cut that track at his studio. Josh is such a strong-willed character. He gave us such confidence in ourselves.”

Check out ‘Boilermaker’ below.

