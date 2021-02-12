Subscribe to Upset
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.
March 2021
Royal Blood front up the new issue of Upset, out now!

Published: 3:24 pm, February 12, 2021
Royal Blood front up the new issue of Upset, out now!

When it comes to rock success stories, it’s hard to think of any in recent years much bigger than that of Royal Blood.

Ever since dropping their self-titled debut album, they’ve continued that most wholesome tradition of two pieces that make a noise far, far louder than their diminutive numbers have any right to demand. As they stand on the brink of their third record, the much anticipated ‘Typhoons’, we’re delighted to welcome them to the cover of Upset for our brand new issue, out today (Friday 12th February). With a new outlook, a new sense of purpose and some difficult times behind them, they’re landing at just the right time to deliver a much-needed shock to the system. Welcome back, lads.

Elsewhere in this month's mag, we've got all sorts of goodies. You'll find new interviews with Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Chase Atlantic, nothing,nowhere., Tigers Jaw, Cloud Nothings, Glitterer, Yonaka, Wild Pink and more. In About To Break we introduce you to Dead Poet Society and Another Michael, Teenage Wrist tell us everything we need to know about their new album, and Deap Vally give us their teenage playlist picks.

Add to that all the usual reviews, news and updates, and we're onto another winner.

March 2021
March 2021

Jynx have inked a deal with 333 Wreckords Crew for their huge new single and video, 'All In Caskets'
Merci have released a spooky video for their new single, 'Haunt Me'
Slowly Slowly have teamed-up with Yours Truly for new single 'First Love'
Tigers Jaw are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'New Detroit'
Glitterer has shared the title-track from his new album, 'Life Is Not A Lesson'
