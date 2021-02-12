Royal Blood front up the new issue of Upset, out now!

New issue

There's also Weezer, Chase Atlantic, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.

Published: 3:24 pm, February 12, 2021

When it comes to rock success stories, it’s hard to think of any in recent years much bigger than that of Royal Blood.

Ever since dropping their self-titled debut album, they’ve continued that most wholesome tradition of two pieces that make a noise far, far louder than their diminutive numbers have any right to demand. As they stand on the brink of their third record, the much anticipated ‘Typhoons’, we’re delighted to welcome them to the cover of Upset for our brand new issue, out today (Friday 12th February). With a new outlook, a new sense of purpose and some difficult times behind them, they’re landing at just the right time to deliver a much-needed shock to the system. Welcome back, lads.

Elsewhere in this month's mag, we've got all sorts of goodies. You'll find new interviews with Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Chase Atlantic, nothing,nowhere., Tigers Jaw, Cloud Nothings, Glitterer, Yonaka, Wild Pink and more. In About To Break we introduce you to Dead Poet Society and Another Michael, Teenage Wrist tell us everything we need to know about their new album, and Deap Vally give us their teenage playlist picks.

