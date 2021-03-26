Royal Blood have shared a brand new single, check out 'Limbo' now

Listen

It's a cut from the duo's upcoming album, 'Typhoons'.

Published: 3:33 pm, March 26, 2021

Royal Blood have shared a brand new single.

‘Limbo’ is taken from the band’s third album ‘Typhoons’, which is set for release on 30th April via Warner, and recently saw them grace the cover of Upset.

Talking about the song, the duo explain: "It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can’t wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us."

Check out ‘Limbo’ below.