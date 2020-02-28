Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Royal Blood are the final headliners for Spanish festival Mad Cool

Oh, and Mumford & Sons too.
Published: 5:57 pm, February 28, 2020
Royal Blood are the final headliners for Spanish festival Mad Cool

The final headliners for Mad Cool have been revealed.

Royal Blood and Mumford & Sons join a bill that already includes Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Alt-J, Twenty One Pilots, and Wolf Alice, plus Sam Fender, Glass Animals, Sports Team, Sea Girls, Charli XCX, Foals, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, CLairo, Haim and a whole bunch of others.

Also newly confirmed, are Waxahatchee, The Last Internationale, Shura, The Chats, Loraine James, Leïti Sene, Hunter And The Bear, Pabst, Spielbergs, Playa Cuberris, Grande Days and Maria Guadaña.

Mad Cool takes place in Madrid, Spain from 8th-11th July.

