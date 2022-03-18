Subscribe to Upset
Listen

Royal Blood have shared a new track, ‘Honeybrains’

The band teased the track initially with an enigmatic video. Now they’ve followed that up by dropping the full thing.
Published: 8:39 am, March 18, 2022
Writing on social media, they explain: “Instead of sitting on new music, waiting for it to grow old, we thought it’d be fun to let you in on what we’ve been working on over the past few weeks before we head out on our biggest tour so far!”

You can check out ‘Honeybrains’ below.

Royal Blood are set to hit the road this coming weekend to kick off an arena tour. They’ll start off in Swansea on the 19th March, before calling at Bournemouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, Nottingham, London, Leeds and Manchester. they’ll finish up at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 3rd April.

Royal Blood dropped their third album ‘Typhoons’ last year.

