Listen

The band teased the track initially with an enigmatic video. Now they’ve followed that up by dropping the full thing.

Published: 8:39 am, March 18, 2022

Royal Blood have shared a new track, ‘Honeybrains’.

The band teased the track initially with an enigmatic video. Now they’ve followed that up by dropping the full thing.

Writing on social media, they explain: “Instead of sitting on new music, waiting for it to grow old, we thought it’d be fun to let you in on what we’ve been working on over the past few weeks before we head out on our biggest tour so far!”

You can check out ‘Honeybrains’ below.