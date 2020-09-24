Listen

Check out 'Trouble's Coming'.

Published: 10:02 pm, September 24, 2020

Royal Blood have returned with a brand new single.

The duo's first since the release of 2017's second album 'How Did We Get So Dark?', 'Trouble's Coming' is a taster of the follow up to that record, expected to drop in spring 2021.

Citing influences including Daft Punk and Justice, bassist and vocalist Mike Kerr explains: “It was the moment something started to click - where we started playing over those much more rigid dance beats. The breakthrough was realising that there was real common ground between that and what we’d done before. It’s that AC/DC aspect: where the quality that makes the riffs seem so cutting is because of that beat.

"Although on the surface we were stepping outside what we’d done before, it didn’t feel at all unnatural; it felt like we were returning to music we’d loved from the very beginning.

"It was all about the beat. It felt like familiar territory, but something we’d censored in ourselves.”

Give it a listen below.