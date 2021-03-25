Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Royal Blood, Fontaines DC and more have signed up for Victorious festival

Royal Blood are one of the three headliners, alongside The Streets and Madness.
Published: 10:44 am, March 25, 2021
Royal Blood, Fontaines DC and more have signed up for Victorious festival

Victorious festival has announced a few acts for this year's edition.

The Southsea event will run from 27th-29th August, with sets from headliners The Streets, Royal Blood (pictured) and Madness, as well as The Kooks, Fontaines DC, Craig David, Richard Ashcroft, Supergrass and more.

Festival director Andy Marsh says: "This year’s line-up is my personal favourite. It feels like we have achieved an exciting combination of headliners, rising artists, and the return of some family favourites too. We believe there really is something for everyone to enjoy this Summer and we can’t wait to welcome you all!"

Early bird tickets are on sale now.

