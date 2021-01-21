Subscribe to Upset
February 2021
Royal Blood have announced details of their third album, 'Typhoons'

Published: 8:35 pm, January 21, 2021
Royal Blood have announced details of their third album.

The full-length is called 'Typhoons', and is set for release on 30th April via Warner Records. Following on from early teaser-track 'Trouble's Coming' late last year, they've now also shared the title-track.

Vocalist Mike Kerr explains of the record: "We sort of stumbled on this sound, and it was immediately fun to play. That’s what sparked the creativity on the new album, the chasing of that feeling. It’s weird, though - if you think back to "Figure it Out", it kind of contains the embryo of this album. We realised that we didn’t have to completely destroy what we’d created so far; we just had to shift it, change it. On paper, it’s a small reinvention. But when you hear it, it sounds so fresh."

The follow-up to 2017's 'How Did We Get So Dark', it was mostly self-produced apart from 'Boilermaker' (produced by Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme' and 'Who Needs Friends' (produced by Paul Epworth, who also lends a hand on 'Trouble's Coming').

Check out the single below.

