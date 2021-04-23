Royal Blood have confirmed a huge 2022 arena tour.
The dates are in support of their new album 'Typhoons', which recently saw them appear on the cover of Upset - pick up your copy below.
The run kicks off on 25th March in Bournemouth, and includes a night at London's O2. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 7th May.
The details are:
MARCH 2022
25 Bournemouth, International Centre
26 Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
29 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
30 London, The O2
APRIL 2022
01 Leeds, First Direct Arena
02 Manchester, AO Arena
03 Glasgow, SSE Hydro
