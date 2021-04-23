On tour

Published: 10:32 am, April 23, 2021

Royal Blood have confirmed a huge 2022 arena tour.

The dates are in support of their new album 'Typhoons', which recently saw them appear on the cover of Upset - pick up your copy below.

The run kicks off on 25th March in Bournemouth, and includes a night at London's O2. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 7th May.

MARCH 2022

25 Bournemouth, International Centre

26 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

29 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30 London, The O2



APRIL 2022

01 Leeds, First Direct Arena

02 Manchester, AO Arena

03 Glasgow, SSE Hydro