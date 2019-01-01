Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Kendrick Lamar and HAIM have also just been confirmed. 
Published: 12:48 pm, February 27, 2020
Waxahatchee, Charli XCX and The Strokes are among the final names for Denmark festival, Roskilde

Roskilde has signed up Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes, HAIM, Charli XCX and more.

Completing the line-up for the event's 50th edition, also new today are The Roots, DaBaby, Dave, Ride, Brittany Howard, Bicep, Big Thief, Tinariwen, Perfume Genius and Waxahatchee (pictured).

These latest names join the likes of Taylor Swift, Tyler, The Creator, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, FKA Twigs, Faith No More, and Kacey Musgraves.

Roskilde Festival’s head of programme, Anders Wahrén, says: “With this year's line-up, we do what we've always done: look ahead. It has been important to us that festival no. 50 points to the future, and that is why 2020 will feature the lowest average age ever among the headliners. You don't have to have 20 years of experience to perform on the main stage. That era is over.”

The festival will take place from 27th June-4th July in Denmark.

