RØRY has shared their new Christmas song ‘December Hurts’

"This song is for those of us that do not celebrate. And are instead processing pain from years gone by.”
Published: 11:38 am, December 02, 2022
RØRY has shared their new Christmas song ‘December Hurts’.

Speaking about the track, RØRY explains: “For some people, Christmas is really painful. Maybe someone in their family has died, or they have a dysfunctional family, or financial struggles. It can feel so isolating to feel so much pain in the middle of everyone else’s apparent joy.

My Mum died many years ago in December. That was my last Christmas. Since then all I feel is grief. I spent a few Christmases alone after my mum's death, and they were the saddest days of my life. I’d drink myself to numb as early as possible, so I wouldn’t have to be awake throughout the day.

This song is for those of us that do not celebrate. And are instead processing pain from years gone by.”

The song follows up on debut EP 'Good Die Young', which arrived earlier this year. You can check out 'December Hurts' below.

