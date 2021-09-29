Feature

They've new music on the way, too.

Published: 11:44 am, September 29, 2021

Rolo Tomassi have announced a headline tour for February 2022.

The dates follow the release of their new single 'Cloaked', as well as a special hometown show at Chalk in Brighton on 12th November.

The band comment: "With more new music to follow, we can't wait to get back at it and be back in a live, touring setting. These dates are the biggest headline shows we've done and we have lots planned to make sure it's the best show we've ever presented. Really excited to welcome Pupil Slicer as our special guests also."

Catch them live at the following:



FEBRUARY

10 Antwerp Trix, Belgium

11 Péniche Antipode, Paris, France

12 Complexity Fest, Haarlem, Netherlands - *FESTIVAL*

14 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany

15 Strahov 007, Prague, Czech Republic

16 A38, Budapest, Hungary

17 Vienna Arena, Austria

18 Feierwerk, Munich, Germany

19 MTC, Cologne, Germany

21 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

22 Manchester Club Academy

23 Bristol Fleece

24 London Oval Space

