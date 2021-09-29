Rolo Tomassi have announced a headline tour for February 2022.
The dates follow the release of their new single 'Cloaked', as well as a special hometown show at Chalk in Brighton on 12th November.
The band comment: "With more new music to follow, we can't wait to get back at it and be back in a live, touring setting. These dates are the biggest headline shows we've done and we have lots planned to make sure it's the best show we've ever presented. Really excited to welcome Pupil Slicer as our special guests also."
Catch them live at the following:
FEBRUARY
10 Antwerp Trix, Belgium
11 Péniche Antipode, Paris, France
12 Complexity Fest, Haarlem, Netherlands - *FESTIVAL*
14 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany
15 Strahov 007, Prague, Czech Republic
16 A38, Budapest, Hungary
17 Vienna Arena, Austria
18 Feierwerk, Munich, Germany
19 MTC, Cologne, Germany
21 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
22 Manchester Club Academy
23 Bristol Fleece
24 London Oval Space