Rolo Tomassi have shared their new single 'Closer', and extended their upcoming headline tour

Rolo Tomassi have shared a new single, 'Closer'.
It's a cut from the band's upcoming album 'Where Myth Becomes Memory', set for release on 4th February via MNRK, and arrives with news of some extra tour dates too.
Speaking of the new single and video, keyboardist and vocalist James Spence says: "We wanted to show a completely different side to the record by releasing this single. The album is full of lighter, more gentle moments to contrast the darker side to it and none more so than this."
Vocalist Eva Korman adds: "The narrative side to the video is about the constant cycle of change. For better or worse, we take our past experiences with us into constantly evolving new beginnings."
Their February tour will now visit:
FEBRUARY
16 Southampton, The loft - NEWLY ADDED DATE
17 Birmingham, Mama Roux - NEWLY ADDED DATE
18 Sheffield, Network 2 - NEWLY ADDED DATE
19 Glasgow, Cathouse - NEWLY ADDED DATE
21 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
22 Manchester Club Academy
23 Bristol Fleece
24 London Oval Space