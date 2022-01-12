Rolo Tomassi have shared their new single 'Closer', and extended their upcoming headline tour

Watch

They've a few more live dates planned for February.

Rolo Tomassi have shared a new single, 'Closer'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming album 'Where Myth Becomes Memory', set for release on 4th February via MNRK, and arrives with news of some extra tour dates too.

Speaking of the new single and video, keyboardist and vocalist James Spence says: "We wanted to show a completely different side to the record by releasing this single. The album is full of lighter, more gentle moments to contrast the darker side to it and none more so than this."

Vocalist Eva Korman adds: "The narrative side to the video is about the constant cycle of change. For better or worse, we take our past experiences with us into constantly evolving new beginnings."

FEBRUARY



FEBRUARY

16 Southampton, The loft - NEWLY ADDED DATE

17 Birmingham, Mama Roux - NEWLY ADDED DATE

18 Sheffield, Network 2 - NEWLY ADDED DATE

19 Glasgow, Cathouse - NEWLY ADDED DATE

21 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

22 Manchester Club Academy

23 Bristol Fleece

24 London Oval Space