Coming soon

The EP contains new edits of the bands recent single 'Closer'.
Published: 11:05 am, June 09, 2022
Rolo Tomassi have announced a new EP, 'Closer (The Edits)'.

Set for release on 5th August via MNRK, the EP contains new edits of the bands recent single 'Closer' from Daniel Avery, ATTLAS and Ki Oni & Luke Elliott.

The band explain: "It was great to get the opportunity to have an artist like Daniel Avery produce this edit of the track. We're big fans of his own work so jumped at the chance to have him work on it. Similarly with ATTLAS, who has taken take 'Closer' and opened it up to a whole new audience with his incredible remix. It's just so exciting to hear these other artists take elements from our songwriting and make something entirely new."

Check out Daniel Avery's edit below.

