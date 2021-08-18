Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Rolo Tomassi are back with a brand new single, 'Cloaked'

They've also got a new label, and their first live show in 2 years on the books.
Published: 10:35 am, August 18, 2021
Rolo Tomassi are back with a brand new single, 'Cloaked'

Rolo Tomassi have returned with a brand new single.

Announcing they've signed to new label eOne ahead of a forthcoming album, they're also debuting fresh cut 'Cloaked', which arrives alongside a brand new video which you can check out below.

"We’re thrilled to be signing with eOne Heavy for this new record," explains the band's James Spence. "It was an easy decision for us and they’ve been a dream to work with. We’re looking forwards to everything that follows."

"We're excited to finally share new music after spending the last two years working on our new record," vocalist Eva Spence adds. "Writing has been essential for us this past year in the absence of playing live, we can't wait to get back on the road and hope to see you at a show soon."

Alongside the new track, there's also a first live show in two years - set to take place at Brighton's Chalk on 12th November. Support will come from special guests Devil Sold His Soul.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Caskets: "It's okay to not be okay"
Track by Track: Meet Me @ The Altar - Model Citizen EP
Every Time I Die have announced their new album, 'Radical'
Korn have rescheduled and cancelled some US shows, after Jonathan Davis tests positive for COVID-19
Foo Fighters have announced four new stadium shows, with all-star supports
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing