Rolo Tomassi have announced their new album, 'Where Myth Becomes Memory'

It's due early next year.
Published: 2:38 pm, November 10, 2021
Rolo Tomassi have announced their new album, 'Where Myth Becomes Memory'.

News of the record - set for release on 4th February via MNRK, to coincide with their headline tour - arrives alongside new single 'Drip'.

Chris Cayford says of the track: "When we start the writing process for each record, we always wait for the first song that clicks. It feels similar to our music but is also intangibly different to the extent we know it’s the next step and we need to build the album around it. This was the song that did that."

"This is a really important album for all of us," James Spence adds. "Of anything we've done, it's the one I'm most proud of. I think it's the most ambitious and creative that our band has ever sounded and something that we've all needed to get through the last few years. We can't wait to share it and to have you help us bring it to life."

The full tracklisting reads:

1. Almost Always
2. Cloaked
3. Mutual Ruin
4. Labyrinthine
5. Closer
6. Drip
7. Prescience
8. Stumbling
9. To Resist Forgetting
10. The End Of Eternity

