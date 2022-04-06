Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have released their new single, ‘My Echo’

It's the latest to be taken from new album ‘Endless Rooms’.
Published: 2:59 pm, April 06, 2022
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared their new single, ‘My Echo’.

Following earlier singles ‘Tidal River’ and ‘The Way It Shatters’, the song is the latest to be taken from new album ‘Endless Rooms’, which is set for release on 6th May.

The band’s Fran Keany explains the track is “about being surrounded by phone screens, computer screens, tv screens, paranoia and loss of time and place.

“The album recording is pretty faithful to the very first rough recording,” he continues/ “Most of Tom’s leads were improvised but they became the DNA of the song.”

Check it out below.

