It's a cut from the band's latest album.

Published: 1:42 pm, January 13, 2021

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have unveiled a brand new video for ‘The Only One’.

The latest cut from their recent-ish album ‘Sideways To New Italy’ and directed by Mike Ridley, the video follows the character of Pie Man as he wanders the streets of the Northern-Melbourne suburbs.

“The places are real, the people are real," the band explain, "the pie is made of cardboard and sticky tape."

Give it a watch below.