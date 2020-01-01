Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have dropped their new single, 'Tidal River'

Watch

"No matter the struggles and politics that go on, the river keeps churning into the sea," they explain.

Published: 11:54 am, March 03, 2022

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared their new single, 'Tidal River'.

It's a track from their recently-announced new album. 'Endless Rooms' - which follows on from 2020’s 'Sideways To New Italy' - is set for release on 6th May via Sub Pop.

Tom Russo says of the track: "‘Tidal River’ is a little snapshot of living in a place at a time when it feels like there is no-one at the wheel. If there were a complacency Olympics, Australia would win gold by a mile. In the 'lucky country', the luckiest ones jealously guard their fortune, as if it will disappear if they share it around. There is so much potential to do better, but it sometimes seems like progress is two steps forward, two steps back. Tidal River is located in what Europeans named Wilsons Promontory, where the river meets the ocean. It has great significance for the Gunai/Kurnai and Boonwurrung peoples, who call it Yiruk and Wamoon respectively. No matter the struggles and politics that go on, the river keeps churning into the sea."

