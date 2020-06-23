Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared a brand new video for ‘Cameo’

Watch

It's from their new album, which arrived last week.

Published: 10:20 am, June 23, 2020

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have unveiled a brand new video for ‘Cameo’, the latest cut from their just-released album ‘Sideways To New Italy’.

"We made this video with Nick Mckk, who shares our vision for the earnest and the absurd," says Fran Keaney from the band. "This is our first video to feature skivvies, a wall of cardboard boxes and a human-powered rotating stage.”

Nick adds: "Fran had the idea to separate each body part playing, disembodied like the famous Queen artwork, I think it was Tom who really wanted to dress like Molloy, the cat burglar from The Simpsons. White sneakers, black pants and a turtleneck. I was very for this.

“Because I'm a fool and I don't know how to work a gimbal (stabiliser), I ended up shooting a lot of the clip on rollerblades, which let me zoom around the spinning stage. Set Designer Grace Goodwin and I created the big bricks that the band could smash through, representing the disintegration of memory and the rebuilding of recollection. I mean, it was that for me, I can't speak for the band!”

