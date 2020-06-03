Listen

Published: 4:26 pm, June 03, 2020

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have dropped another new track.

‘Cameo’ is the latest from their new album ‘Sideways To New Italy’, due out on Friday 5th June.

Speaking about the track, Fran Keaney says: “This is a love song. It’s about reaching through time portals. The lyrics were pieced together over about a year like a little puzzle. I found the first pieces in Rushworth, and the last pieces in Darwin.”



Give it a listen below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

MARCH

04 BRIGHTON Concorde 2

05 LONDON Shepherds Bush Empire

06 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

07 OXFORD O2 Academy

09 BRISTOL SWX

10 LEEDS Leeds Irish Centre

11 MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

12 EDINBURGH Liquid Room

13 GLASGOW Queen Margaret Union

15 DUBLIN Vicar Street

17 CARDIFF Tramshed

18 NOTTINGHAM The Level

19 SHEFFIELD The Foundry