Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have dropped another new track.
‘Cameo’ is the latest from their new album ‘Sideways To New Italy’, due out on Friday 5th June.
Speaking about the track, Fran Keaney says: “This is a love song. It’s about reaching through time portals. The lyrics were pieced together over about a year like a little puzzle. I found the first pieces in Rushworth, and the last pieces in Darwin.”
Give it a listen below, and catch the band on tour at the following:
MARCH
04 BRIGHTON Concorde 2
05 LONDON Shepherds Bush Empire
06 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute
07 OXFORD O2 Academy
09 BRISTOL SWX
10 LEEDS Leeds Irish Centre
11 MANCHESTER O2 Ritz
12 EDINBURGH Liquid Room
13 GLASGOW Queen Margaret Union
15 DUBLIN Vicar Street
17 CARDIFF Tramshed
18 NOTTINGHAM The Level
19 SHEFFIELD The Foundry