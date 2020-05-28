On tour

It'll kick off in March.

Published: 10:12 pm, May 28, 2020

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2021.

Their biggest shows over here to date, the run will kick off in March and includes a stop at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire. It's in support of their second album ‘Sideways To New Italy’, due 5th June.

The details are:

MARCH

04 BRIGHTON Concorde 2

05 LONDON Shepherds Bush Empire

06 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

07 OXFORD O2 Academy

09 BRISTOL SWX

10 LEEDS Leeds Irish Centre

11 MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

12 EDINBURGH Liquid Room

13 GLASGOW Queen Margaret Union

15 DUBLIN Vicar Street

17 CARDIFF Tramshed

18 NOTTINGHAM The Level

19 SHEFFIELD The Foundry