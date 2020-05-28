Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2021.
Their biggest shows over here to date, the run will kick off in March and includes a stop at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire. It's in support of their second album ‘Sideways To New Italy’, due 5th June.
The details are:
MARCH
04 BRIGHTON Concorde 2
05 LONDON Shepherds Bush Empire
06 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute
07 OXFORD O2 Academy
09 BRISTOL SWX
10 LEEDS Leeds Irish Centre
11 MANCHESTER O2 Ritz
12 EDINBURGH Liquid Room
13 GLASGOW Queen Margaret Union
15 DUBLIN Vicar Street
17 CARDIFF Tramshed
18 NOTTINGHAM The Level
19 SHEFFIELD The Foundry