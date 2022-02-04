Coming soon

The news arrives alongside teaser-track 'The Way It Shatters'.

Published: 12:41 pm, February 04, 2022

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced their new album.

'Endless Rooms' - which follows on from 2020’s 'Sideways To New Italy' - is set for release on 6th May via Sub Pop, with the news arriving alongside teaser-track 'The Way It Shatters'.

"It’s about how ending up in your particular situation in life is the result of absolute randomness," the band say of the track. "If you happen to be born into wealthy Australia or happen to be born into a war zone in Syria. That’s just the way it shatters. So it’s when this good luck is mistaken for a sense of pride in one’s self or their country they become confused and deluded about what’s important. It’s when those on the other side of the luck scale are completely othered and considered not worthy."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour this May and June.