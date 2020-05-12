Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Rock en Seine is postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Rage were gonna play.
Published: 9:03 pm, May 12, 2020
Rock en Seine is postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Rock en Seine is postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event was set to take place in Paris’s Domaine National de Saint-Cloud’s parkland from 29th August - 1st September, with sets from Rage Against the Machine and more.

"While we wait to return to our original format in 2021, we’re not giving up hope!" Reads a statement. "We’re working on an imaginative, creative, strong and symbolic culture and music event for as soon as health rules permit.

"Together with our partners and friends: artists, producers, media, sponsors, contributors, public authorities, we’re actively working on this alternative that’s going to bring culture and music back to Saint-Cloud."

Watch this space.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Yours Truly are gearing up for their debut: "We really pushed our musicianship to the next level"
Watch Palaye Royale perform 'Hang On To Yourself' in a super-fancy lockdown session
Enter Shikari have dropped a new video for 'The Great Unknown'
Man Overboard’s Nik Bruzzese has shared a third track from his new solo project
The Ghost Inside have shared their new track 'Pressure Point': "We embraced being pissed off"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing