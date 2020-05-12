Festivals

Published: 9:03 pm, May 12, 2020

Rock en Seine is postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event was set to take place in Paris’s Domaine National de Saint-Cloud’s parkland from 29th August - 1st September, with sets from Rage Against the Machine and more.

"While we wait to return to our original format in 2021, we’re not giving up hope!" Reads a statement. "We’re working on an imaginative, creative, strong and symbolic culture and music event for as soon as health rules permit.

"Together with our partners and friends: artists, producers, media, sponsors, contributors, public authorities, we’re actively working on this alternative that’s going to bring culture and music back to Saint-Cloud."

