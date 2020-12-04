Subscribe to Upset
The band have a new deluxe album coming.
Published: 11:35 am, December 04, 2020
Robert Smith has put his own spin on a new remix of Deftones track, 'Teenager'.

It's the latest cut from their upcoming remix album. 'White Pony (20th Anniversary Edition)' will arrive on 11th December in celebration of the record's 20th anniversary, with the accompanying remix compilation dubbed 'Black Stallion'.

Contributions will come from Mike Shinoda, DJ Shadow, Phantogram, Squarepusher, Clams Casino, Salva, Blanck Mass, and more.

The tracklisting reads:

Feiticeira (Clams Casino remix)
Digital Bath (DJ Shadow remix)
Elite (Blanck Mass remix)
Rx Queen (Salva remix)
Street Carp (Phantogram remix)
Teenager (Robert Smith remix)
Knife Prty (Purity Ring remix)
Korea (Trevor Jackson remix)
Passenger (Mike Shinoda remix)
Change (In the House of Flies) (Tourist remix)
Pink Maggit (Squarepusher remix)

